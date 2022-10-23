The Serpent Queen season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The big finale!

Next weekend on Starz you will get a chance to see The Serpent Queen season 1 episode 8, and of course this story is critical. After all, it marks the season 1 finale!

While it’s true that at times, we’ve seen historical dramas on this network stretch beyond a single season, it’s also not something that we’ve seen all of the time. With that in mind, we can’t go into this episode assuming that there will be more. Instead, we are simply prepared for Catherine to cement more of her legacy within this particular story’s world, and that means her realizing even further all the different ways that there are to rule. It’s not just about a title; sometimes, pulling strings can be as effective as sitting behind the throne yourself.

“A Queen is Made” is the title for this episode, which certainly sounds telling in itself — go ahead and check out the full The Serpent Queen season 1 episode synopsis below for other insight:

The planned kidnapping of King Francis goes awry but Catherine devises a new plan to allow her control of the country.

The truth of the matter with a show like this is that they’re never going to be able to make it to the end of Catherine’s life and tell every single thing that happened to her along the way. The Crown is doing six seasons and even with it, they won’t be getting to the end of the road for Queen Elizabeth. With all of this, the decision that producers have to figure out here is when they think is the best possible endpoint for the subject of their narrative. That’s not necessarily the easiest thing to come up with.

Related – Get more news when it comes to The Serpent Queen right now

What do you most want to see on The Serpent Queen season 1 episode 8?

Where do you think the story is going to build as we close off the season? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







