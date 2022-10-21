Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Given how unpredictable things can be within the network TV world these days, it is fair to wonder this on just about every occasion. Even though the crime drama only recently premiered, there is still a chance that it could break off at any given moment.

Luckily, this is not something you’re going to be seeing for the time being. There is a new episode on at 10:00 p.m. Eastern titled “Ghosted,” which is of course not meant to be confused with another CBS show in Ghosts. This installment will bring the return of Callie Thorne as Maggie to the show, plus also a pretty tough story for Frank as he determines how to best honor someone who, in his mind, may not be all that worthy of honoring. Just check out the full season 13 episode 3 synopsis below for more:

“Ghosted” – Danny and Baez investigate after a vicious attack leaves their mutual friend, Maggie Gibson (Callie Thorne), hospitalized. Also, Frank and the Dream Team debate the appropriate memorial protocol for a former police commissioner with a questionable professional legacy; Jamie begs Erin to release a perp who can lead him to a powerful criminal; and Eddie’s car is vandalized by her partner Badillo’s (Ian Quinlan) ex-girlfriend, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Callie Thorne returns as Maggie Gibson, a psychic medium and Danny and Baez’s mutual friend.

If you want to get a better look at the Frank storyline and some of the internal debates here, you can do that below! For some reason the network revealed the sneak peeks for this episode last week, so we’ve had time to prepare for it. We don’t expect anything to completely shock viewers throughout the hour, but prepare for at least some more story about how Baez is faring as a new mother.

