Blue Bloods season 13: Bridget Moynahan directing again!

While you wait for a new episode of Blue Bloods season 13 to arrive on CBS tomorrow, why not share more great news from behind the scenes!

In a post on his Instagram Stories Wednesday, series star Donnie Wahlberg confirmed that Bridget Moynahan (who of course plays Erin Reagan) just wrapped her latest turn as director. (If you recall, she made her directorial debut earlier this spring with “Hidden Motive.”) This is not a particularly easy feat to do, given that it requires countless hours of preparation and also a long study period before taking the role on.

It remains very-much cool that the producers of Blue Bloods were more than happy to let Bridget take on this role and, in general, this is a nice thing that we see a lot of long-running shows offer up to their cast as opportunities. It is a way to help them be creatively fulfilled, and learn a new skill that they can take with them to some other projects as well. For Bridget here, we’re sure that one of the biggest challenges is directing herself — because of the way that this show is structured, it’s not like Erin can just take a week off where you don’t see the character on-screen in any way. She’s going to have a role in just about every episode, especially over the next few as she continues her path forward towards the District Attorney election.

As for when this particular episode directed by Moynahan will air, you’re going to be waiting for a good while. Depending on how the rest of the fall is scheduled, we wouldn’t be super-shocked if we are left waiting here until January or February. If it comes earlier than that, we’d go ahead and consider it to be a pleasant surprise.

