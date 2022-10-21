American Horror Story: NYC episode 3 promo: Big Daddy’s move

Next week on FX, you’re going to have a chance to see American Horror Story: NYC episode 3 AND episode 4. What’s going to be coming up throughout?

If you look below, you can get an advance look at two episodes that could be stuffed full of some pretty important content — and hopefully, some answers. Let’s start off here with the presence of Big Daddy near the end, given that he is clearly the most prominent of any villain so far this season. Yet, is he really even alive?

There are a lot of theories out there already about this figure and what he represents, as he could be viewed as a representation of inner darkness or, to be blunt, fear itself. Hannah saw him at the end of episode 2, briefly in Central Park. It would make sense for her to be afraid at night, alone in a big city. Of course, the flip side of this is that Sam also briefly saw Big Daddy. What is he to be afraid of? Another theory out there is that the character is meant to be a precursor to the carnage and death that is coming amidst the AIDS epidemic.

While the preview gives us a glimpse of Big Daddy, it also indicates that Denis O’Hare’s character will be increasingly important after what we briefly saw of him within the first two episodes. We’re sure that both Gino and Patrick are going to work to get answers in their own way, but clearly Pat may have to prove himself more. There is understandable distrust in policing this season by many characters, and that could permeate for some time to come.

What are you interested in seeing moving into American Horror Story: NYC episodes 3 and 4?

