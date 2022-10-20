Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: One reason for longer wait?

We know that Ted Lasso season 3 is coming on Apple TV+ … eventually. It’s just a matter of when and, for now, nobody is really selling. There is no denying that this is super-frustrating for a lot of us out there eager for answers, especially in the wake of reports that rewrites and production challenges have caused the massive delay we are currently in the midst of at present.

Is there another potential reason for the long wait, one that has generated almost conversation? We tend to think it’s possible, and this is where we dive into our talk about longer episodes for a moment here.

As many of you saw back in season 2, the streaming service and studio Warner Bros. TV very-much demonstrated that they had no problem with Ted Lasso going past its standard run time here and there. We tend to think that they understood the importance of giving this show a certain amount of creative space, and also at the same time working in order to ensure that the story had time to land at a proper conclusion. Given that season 3 could be the final one, that is even more important than it would be in any other season.

So how long could season 3 episodes be? We wouldn’t be surprised if there are more in the 40-minute range; we don’t think we’re going to see the show go full Stranger Things and start airing ones that are more than twice the standard length. We just think the goal here will be to make each episode as long as it needs to be for the story, and of course, longer episodes does mean a little more time in production. Those two things, after all, do tend to go hand in hand.

Even once filming concludes (which it supposedly could soon), remember that there are some other behind-the-scenes hurdles that this show has to jump through in order to premiere. Take, for example, all of the challenges that comes with editing the show together and rendering those big stadiums.

