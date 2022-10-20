One of Us Is Lying season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following today’s big season 2 premiere, can you expect a One of Us Is Lying season 3 renewal? Or, is this the end of the road at Peacock?

For the time being, we should start things off by noting that nothing is 100% official when it comes to the future of the mystery series. Yet, there is absolutely room for more! The source material does leave the door open and beyond just that, we simply think that the streaming service needs more shows like this. They released all the episodes at once today in an effort to catch a little buzz, and Peacock honestly still needs that. They have some good originals, but are looking for more breakout hits beyond just properties like The Office or Yellowstone that either exist elsewhere or are from many years ago.

If you love One of Us Is Lying and want to ensure that it does come back for more down the road, the advice that we can hand over to you is actually pretty simple. Be sure to not just watch it soon, but make sure you get through the whole thing! Retention for a full season matters significantly, since the folks at Peacock want to make sure that there will still be a demand for more down the road.

Watching the show in the near future will also work significantly to ensure that there could be new episodes next year, also. While nothing is ever a guarantee, we tend to think that shows with a younger cast or a younger audience benefit from shorter hiatuses: It’s the way to best make sure that nobody has officially moved on to some other things. There is no denying, after all, how competitive the TV world is these days.

Related – Get more news now on One of Us Is Lying

Do you want to see a One of Us Is Lying season 3 renewal at Peacock down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







