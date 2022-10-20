CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Who has disappeared?

Next week on CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 3, you will get a chance to see a story titled “In Harm’s Way.” So what will make this story stand out? Well, for starters, there is a fancy soiree at the center of it! Of course, it’s one where things go horribly south, and it presents a pretty darn difficult case for the CSI team to investigate. (The photo above serves as a good bit of evidence of that, no?)

For a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

“In Harm’s Way” – After all the guests attending an upscale fundraising soiree for the science department at a local university fall ill, the CSI team gears up to investigate. Also, Catherine enlists Grace’s roommate to help her find clues after Grace disappears, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Oct. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

We do think that the CBS show is doing a good job of following a pattern that they set up back in season 1. Of course, we’re getting some of these classic story-of-the-week plots that the franchise is known for, while also giving us something a bit more serialized featuring a longtime veteran of the franchise. Back in season 1, we saw this play out in a pretty epic fashion with Grissom and Sara and now, we’re seeing that transition over to Catherine Willows. She’s going to need to exhaust all of her resources to figure out what’s happened to Grace, and we certainly don’t think there will be full resolution at the end of this.

