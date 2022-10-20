Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: The odds of a reveal

We are inching ever closer to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date, but when you think about it, that is inevitable. We will be getting an announcement at some point, with the main question still being what that particular announcement will be.

All eyes have to be on this weekend now, given that this marks the finale for Power Book III: Raising Kanan. If there is no announcement on the show’s future then, we are awaiting a possible situation where we don’t get some exact premiere-date news until we get around to either some random announcement or January, where Starz decides to link up promo for Ghost with the season 2 premiere of BMF, which has been hyped up most of this week.

So what are the odds that we get some sort of news on Ghost this weekend? We’d put it at a solid 50%, but note that we’re not necessarily talking about a specific season 2 premiere date. Starz could reveal an approximate time-frame for the new season, which has already been filmed. We’ve seen them use one show in the franchise to promote the others, and that easily makes the most sense given that all of these different shows are so linked and have the same fan base.

There is that small part of our brain that hopes that somehow, season 2 could premiere in December; yet, we’re prepared for that to not be the case. Given that Starz is promoting a January show like BMF right now and they haven’t said a word about Ghost just yet, it does make us think that it is still a good ways off in the distance.

What are you hoping for in regards to a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date?

What are the odds in your mind that we get a reveal this weekend? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

