SEAL Team season 6 episode 6: Mandy’s back for 100th episode!

Given that this weekend’s SEAL Team season 6 episode 6 is the 100th episode of the series, more than likely you wanted it to be a big occasion. Luckily, we’re happy to provide some great news on that front: Jessica Pare will return as Mandy.

Seeing the character back around Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) is a welcome sight, as the two have been off doing their own thing for the past few episodes. We’ve realized more this season that Mandy still has her own things that she wants to do making the world a better place, even if she’s not working in the same capacity that she was in the early seasons. Being out of touch with her as been difficult on Jason, and that’s without even going into everything that transpired in Syria weighing on him mentally.

For this big episode titled “Watch Your Six,” you will see much of Bravo Team return home, only to then take on a mission that is personal in nature. This could very well be tied to Clay, who walked out on Stella and his baby at the end of episode 5. He is clearly struggling with the trauma of losing part of his leg and the ever-changing perception of who he is. He’s searching for an identity and for some semblance of normalcy, and we know that the rest of these characters would do whatever they can to help him. We’re still expecting more drama to come out of what happened in Syria, but it may not be the only priority within this episode.

In the end, the most important thing to note here is that SEAL Team is really trying to celebrate itself within this episode, as it should. Given that Pare was important to this series from the very start, it would’ve been a shame to have her not be a part of this particular celebration.

