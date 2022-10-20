The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Why March, April matter

The Witcher season 3 is coming to Netflix in the new year. That has been confirmed a number of times over. Beyond just that, the streaming service has also narrowed down its release-date window to some point in the summer. While filming for the latest batch of episodes is already done, all parties involved seem to know that there’s a long post-production period required for a show like this. Also, remember that The Witcher: Blood Origin is premiering Christmas Day and Netflix also wants to ensure there is enough time to also promote that.

So why are we discussing March or April in this piece, given that it’s really clear that The Witcher won’t premiere at that point? Well, it’s about more than just the date in this instance — it is about either the announcement of the date or some sort of teaser release. We tend to think that both of these are very-much significant in their own way.

There’s a small chance that Netflix announces a premiere date before the spring; it’d be a pretty novel idea to actually put a tease at the end of Blood Origin. Yet, we’ve followed enough shows over the years to know that nothing is guaranteed. Big-budget shows like this do tend to get a date announcement at least two and a half months in advance, if not longer; that is why March or April make the most sense.

While it would be awesome to get a full trailer this early, that feels a little bit unlikely to us. Just remember that most Netflix shows are lucky to get this a solid month before they come out. We tend to think that more than likely, we’ll be seeing something like that when we get around to May or early June. Just know that there will be a big campaign around Henry Cavill and the rest of the cast. If there wasn’t, we’d be questioning everything about the streamer and their capacity to market their own shows.

