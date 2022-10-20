The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date, trailer coming soon?

Is there a chance that we will learn The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date later this year, or see the official trailer? We certainly think there will be an immense demand for it, much as there should be!

As for whether or not we actually get what we’re hoping for, that is an entirely different story. If you think back to New York Comic-Con a couple of weeks ago, it was suggested then that the official trailer reveal was a ways away. It feels fair to say that we won’t be getting a chance to see it over the next few weeks, even if that’d be an awesome thing to have. When you think about, House of the Dragon is ending this weekend, whereas Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power wrapped up almost seven days ago. We’re about to be at a time where there is a huge opening for some other fantasy-themed programming to return to TV. Why not take advantage of this to launch a new season?

Of course, part of the reason for the long wait is simply ensuring that all of the remaining episodes are ready, and having all of the effects properly implemented. A series this ambitious and based on such beloved source material needs to be perfect, so we don’t think anyone will object to having to wait a little bit longer in order to see it … even if it is frustrating along the way.

The time that we are really circling at this point is when we get around to December. We do think there’s a chance that Amazon could at least consider releasing something more on the new season, especially when you consider that new episodes could launch within the first several months of 2023.

