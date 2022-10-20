FBI season 5 spoilers: Missy Peregrym return date revealed!

For those of you eager to learn when Missy Peregrym is coming back to FBI as Maggie Bell, consider this piece your source of very good news!

Today, CBS confirmed that you will get a chance to see the actress return on the Tuesday, November 15 episode “Ready or Not.” Remember that while Peregrym has been off on maternity leave, her character has been on medical leave following the sarin gas attack last season. Shantel VanSanten has filled in as her own character in Nina Chase, who could still have some sort of role on the series moving forward.

Want to learn more now about what lies ahead for Maggie alongside the rest of the Bureau? Then we suggest that you read the full synopsis for this particular episode below:

“Ready or Not” – Maggie returns from medical leave in time to help the team investigate the homicides of a law student on track to attend Quantico and a young man with possible gang ties. Also, an inadvertent revelation from Maggie to OA causes him to worry that his partner is rushing back into the job too quickly, on the CBS Original series FBI, Nov. 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

It would make sense that this story would be happening for Maggie and OA. She may feel like she’s ready to be back out in the field, but is she really? This is an ongoing struggle that this character will have to face in the next few installments. Beyond just that, she has a lot to catch up on when it comes to everything that’s happened with her colleagues. Some of them have gone through some harrowing experiences in the time she’s been away. While we’re sure that they kept in contact during her absence, it is a different experience being in the field and seeing events with your own eyes.

