FBI season 5 episode 6 return date: A look at ‘Double Bind’

Are you excited to learn the FBI season 5 episode 6 return date on CBS — or get some more insight all about the story? There are a few different things to get into here!

First and foremost, though, let’s get into things when it comes to the return date, as the longtime crime procedural will not be back on October 25. Instead, you will see it return on a special night on Sunday, November 6. Why is this? The simple answer is that there’s an extra episode of this show that has to air at some point, as it had an additional episode this fall as opposed to

For some other updates on what’s to come, go ahead and check out the full FBI season 5 episode 6 synopsis:

“Double Bind” – As the team works to rescue a 5-year-old kidnapping victim, Scola suspects the boy’s mother isn’t being forthcoming about why her son was targeted. Also, Nina struggles to open up to Scola about matters in their relationship, on a one-time-only Sunday airing of the CBS Original series FBI, Nov. 6 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET; 8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

This is going to be a big episode clearly for Nina and Scola, and that could help to give us a slightly-better sense of closure given that for right now, her future on the show is a little uncertain. We do think that Shantel VanSanten is still going to be involved in some capacity after Missy Peregrym comes back, but it won’t be in the same exact way. Because of that, we tend to think that this episode is super important to planning out the remainder of the journey in the immediate future.

Related – Check out some other updates when it comes to FBI right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI season 5 episode 6 over on CBS?

Are you sad to be waiting a while to see it? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







