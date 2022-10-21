Is The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power new this week on Amazon Prime? With the way last week ended, we know the appetite for more is here.

Just go ahead and consider some of the huge endings that we got at the end of the premiere. We learned that Halbrand is actually Sauron, the infamous villain who is firmly established throughout the main J.R.R. Tolkien trilogy. Meanwhile, we have also learned that The Stranger is actually a wizard. There are rumors out there suggesting that he could be Gandalf, but nothing is confirmed on that subject just yet. There are other people he could possibly be, including several mentioned by Tolkien in various parts of his work.

Now, we come to the bad news: If you are hoping for a little more from Middle-earth this week, prepare to be disappointed. There is no new episode of The Rings of Power this week, and there won’t be one for some time. We are now coming off of the season 1 finale, and while we know there is a season 2 coming, it is very much far away. Production only recently kicked off in the UK!

For the time being, we would be surprised if we see season 2 debut at some point in 2023, mostly because the lengthy time required to not just film this show, but also edit it in post-production after the fact. We really hope there will be a chance to see it early on in 2024, but this is not the sort of show you want to estimate on in advance. If you do that, you set yourself up for disappointment after the fact. We just hope season 2 continues some of the fantastic stuff that we saw at the end of season 1, which got stronger and stronger as time went on.

