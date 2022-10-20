Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date talk, season 7 hopes!

As we look towards the long-term future of Cobra Kai on Netflix, of course there are so many things to talk about at present.

For starters, let’s remind you that season 6 has not been confirmed yet, though there isn’t all that much in the way of controversy about that. We just think Netflix is taking their time since there is no reason to worry; after all, the show’s writers have been working on another project as of late. We do think that renewal is coming, but the premiere date is more than a year off or even longer, depending on when cameras get rolling again.

So while we are excited for what lies ahead, there is an inevitable question that lurks somewhat-ominously underneath: Are we gearing up for the final season? Or, is there a chance at season 7? Based on a new interview that Ralph Macchio gave to Uproxx, he certainly thinks there’s room for more stories to be told:

I think that even though we don’t have Season 6 yet, we’re feeling pretty confident. There’s talk, but there’s no official word, so we keep on hoping that people are watching the show. They’ve set up the international element of it, they’ve set up the master Kim in Korea. They set up Kreese, and they also set up that everything’s going back to normal and they’ve finally succeeded. But in a soap opera, as Cobra Kai is a karate soap opera, when one door closes, there’s always more that will open. There’s certainly room for that, and bringing it in for a proper landing whenever that is, whether it’s Season 6 or 7, we don’t wanna overstay our welcome, but we want it to feel right, so hopefully, we have that opportunity.

If season 6 IS the final season for whatever reason, the only thing we hope for is a pretty early announcement from the streaming service. We all deserve a chance to get a sense of closure from this story, especially since we’re talking about a franchise with decades of history!

