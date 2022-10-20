House of the Dragon season 1 finale: ‘The Black Queen’ hype

Sunday night’s House of the Dragon season 1 finale is a matter of days away, and there are a few things we know about it at present. Take, for example, a title that should get a lot of people excited: “The Black Queen.”

Those of you who are familiar already with Fire & Blood know that this is a reference to Rhaenyra, just as last week’s “The Green Council” was a reference to the Alicent Hightower side of this impending war. The Dance of Dragons is almost here, and on Sunday night, you will get a full perspective on things from the vantage point of Rhaenyra, Daemon, and others as they start to see events unfold that cannot be walked back in the slightest.

While specific details about the finale are being kept under a heavy lock and key, we do have something more to share from director Greg Yaitanes. Speaking in a new interview with Vanity Fair, here is what he had to say about the big-time story to come:

“If I have five things that I, in 30 years [of directing] am most proud of, this is absolutely on that list.”

We’ve seen a number of Yaitanes’ work over the years and for him to make a statement like that is tremendous. We know that this episode is dramatic, cinematic, epic, and of course dangerous. The funny thing is that we’re not sure that there will be a full-scale battle between these two parties at all within this episode. The thing we tend to believe is more likely here is that we set the table on the Rhaenyra side and then make us wait to get around to season 2. The producers almost certainly recognize that they don’t have to rush anything, especially if George R.R. Martin’s goal of having this be a four-season story is ultimately achieved.

