The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 8: June & Luke’s story

As we get ourselves prepared for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 8 on Hulu next week, there is a very interesting dynamic at play.

For a good chunk of the past few episodes, June and Luke were very much on the same page — when she wanted revenge on Serena, he was right there with her. However, some of that changed during episode 7, when Luke called in immigration on Yvonne Strahovski’s character when she and June arrived at the hospital. June had found peace with her longtime enemy, but Luke still wanted something more; he had not experienced what she had. Really, that difference of experience defines a good bit of what we have seen with these characters all season.

So how will June face some of what has happened, and are there going to be major issues between these two characters? Maybe, but a part of the struggle could just be June realizing that she helped push Luke to feel this way. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what writer Rachel Shukert had to say on the subject:

Well, June’s conflict and horror in that moment with Luke is that we have seen her lean on Luke to be the thing that curbs some of her worst impulses, the most reckless, vengeful impulses. She can be as crazy as she wants [about] wanting to kill people because she always knows that Luke is there to be reasonable. He’ll be like, “OK, but you’re not actually going to do that…”

And so, I think that some of her horror in that moment is that she has kind of made Luke into her, right? By telling Luke, “No, no you have to be harder to these people. You have to do this, you have to do that,” she actually recreated the worst moment of her life for Serena, which was having her child taken away from her.

Given that there are three episodes still to come this season, we do think there’s a chance for big changes for everyone still. Remember that per the promo (watch here), there may be an opportunity to reunite with Hannah … at least if Commander Lawrence can be trusted.

