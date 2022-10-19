The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 8 promo: A Hannah debate

As we get ourselves prepared for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 8 on Hulu next week, June Osborne will be presented with a choice. Will she stay in Canada with Luke, or run the risk of going back to Gilead. In the end, it all comes down to this: How much does the character trust Commander Lawrence? How much should the character trust Commander Lawrence?

In the promo below for “Motherland,” you can get a pretty good sense of all the drama that is poised to come up here, as Bradley Whitford’s character makes June an offer: Come down to New Bethlehem, his new master-planned community where Hannah can be reunited with her. Here, there are presumably no Handmaids and the world will be a little bit different. We’ve heard Lawrence speak about this place in the past, where he suggested that this would be a way to bring people back to Gilead. To him, it’s a way to solve the population crisis that is different from Putnam’s ideas or the status quo.

The unfortunate reality remains that Lawrence is still a part of Gilead and with that, he cannot be fully trusted. Even if he was, he still doesn’t control every aspect of how this world works and June needs to be acutely aware of that…

As for Serena…

The promo does confirm that June and her are still talking and for now, it doesn’t see like Serena believes that June was responsible for taking Noah away from her. This matters mostly because of our inherent fear that Luke’s actions were going to bring these two back to where they were for the first four and a half seasons of the show; we don’t need a straight-up repeat of any of that.

