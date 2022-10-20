Alaska Daily season 1 episode 4 spoilers: The State Fair…

Next week on ABC you will have a chance to see Alaska Daily season 1 episode 4, and it could show all aspects of its title setting.

One of the things that Eileen has already figured out about being in Alaska is pretty simple: It moves at a slower pace. There’s a folksy quality to some of the people, and a big part of what’s happening within this episode will revolve around a State Fair! Yet, this is where you also have to remember that there is also still something lurking behind the scenes, and this could easily in up shaping this story in some pretty interesting ways.

Below, you can check out the full Alaska Daily season 1 episode 4 synopsis with other updates on what lies ahead:

“The Weekend” – It’s the Alaska State Fair and The Daily Alaskan team is covering every angle of this beloved annual event, including Gabriel who is excited for his first assigned story. When his reporting leads him somewhere unexpected, he rises to the occasion with Eileen’s support. Meanwhile, Eileen and Roz have very different weekends before reuniting to make more progress on their investigation on a new episode of “Alaska Daily,” THURSDAY, OCT. 27 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Our hope is that within this story, we’ll have a chance to learn a little bit more about how quickly Eileen can move when it comes to breaking this case wide open. We recognize already that this show is serialized, so we don’t think there are any plans to make things surge forward for Hilary Swank’s character too rapidly. Yet, there need to be a few revelations sprinkled in throughout, given that this is the #1 way that the writers will be able to keep our interest in the long-term.

