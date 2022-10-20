The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 3 spoilers: Jordan is back…

As we get ourselves set up here for The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 3 on MTV, buckle in and prepare for a LOT of drama.

At the end of tonight’s episode, we saw Jordan turn up and of course we think that this is going to ruffle a lot of players! Nobody wants to deal with any other arrivals coming in and messing with the game, which already has enough twists as it is. Tori is going to face a really tough issue as her history with Jordan complicates their game. Let’s just say that they have a lot to talk about.

Below, you can see the full The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 3 synopsis, one that gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

Strength and endurance are tested at the “Build Me Up” challenge. Tori and Jordan try to make sense of their breakup. One player stumbles into “messy” territory when he flirts with multiple women. A Double Decker Hall Brawl stuns everyone.

Without even saying too much else, the Double Decker Hall Brawl sounds both exciting and/or terrifying all at once. The last thing we’d EVER want to do is compete in that. Still, should be fun for us, no?

Will this team twist work long-term?

We think if nothing else, it’s a way to breathe some new life into a game where so many of the contestants are super-familiar. It adds a richness that comes with the relationships, and we actually hope that there are few emotional revelations that come about from this. Whether it be a friendship or a romance, maybe we’re just enough of a softie that we like seeing some of this explored, even on a competition that prides itself on being so aggressive and over-the-top much of the time.

