Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? The season 24 future

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight over on NBC? We absolutely know there is some super-compelling stuff around the bend.

Here’s where things get a little bit unfortunate: You aren’t going to see a compelling, new story tonight. It may feel a little early to have a hiatus in the fall, but this is where you have to remember that the show did a three-part crossover event earlier this year. Those take a LONG time to film, and we can understand the production needing some time to get more episodes together.

Luckily, this is a short hiatus — SVU will return to the air on October 27! Below, you can check out details all about the next TWO episodes — there’s a lot of good stuff to look forward to here!

Season 24 episode 5, “Breakwater” – 10/27/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A young man asks the SVU for help when he suspects his boss is preying on his sister. Velasco tries to convince a reluctant witness to testify in court. TV-14

Season 24 episode 6, “Controlled Burn” – 11/03/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Rollins investigates an assault by a masked man at an underground party. Benson uncovers a suspect who may be valuable as a witness. TV-14

The latter synopsis should be a good reminder that Amanda is not going anywhere in the immediate future, but we know already that she’s going to be gone at the end of the fall. That’s still a hard thing to follow, but we hope there’s a chance for a worthy exit that 100% opens the door for something more down the road. We’re sure that there are some other great character stories compelling, to go along with the compelling SVU cases so many know and love.

