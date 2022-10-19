Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Will big news be announced?

Are we on the precipice of getting some huge news on Ted Lasso season 3? We certainly hope so, but at the same time, a lot of that depends on how Apple TV+ chooses to approach it.

What we are talking about here is fairly simple: The completion of season 3 production. If you are to believe some of the stories that are currently floating around online, this is something that could be happening at some point in the near future; with that in mind, it is also something certainly worth thinking a little bit about.

For a lot of shows out there, they don’t necessarily view the end of filming as some particularly huge deal that is worthy of discussion. There is a good chance that filming stops and Apple doesn’t officially announce anything. The cast still could, but we’ll take a wait-and-see approach on some of that.

The big reason why no one may make a big deal out of season 3 wrapping up is simply because it could be seen as false hope that the actual season could be premiering in the near future, and we’ve got not real evidence that this is going to be the case. There’s a lot of editing and effects that need to be added in after the fact — take, for example, rendering in the stadium crowds. With all of this in mind, we’re almost certainly months away. A winter / spring premiere date makes the most sense.

For us personally, we think the right thing to do is making a big deal out of production wrapping. Remember that this could be the final season, so we think almost every part of the process is worthy of at least a little bit of fanfare. Why not go ahead and provide that? Beyond that, we think audiences are discerning enough to know there’s going to be a wait for the premiere even after cameras start rolling. There’s no reason to deprive us of that news.

