Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: A change in strategy?

It should be clear to everyone already that we’re not going to be getting a Stranger Things season 5 premiere date for quite some time. Filming is still months away! The writers room is open, and that’s the only thing we can check off for at least the time being.

As we get into production / post-production down the road, there are a lot of different issues that we’re going to see Netflix ponder over. One of the biggest ones at the moment is rather simple: How they want to release this show.

There is no denying that if they wait for all Stranger Things episodes to be done in the post-production process (remember, it takes a long time due to all the special effects), the wait could be unbearably long for a number of people out there. However, we saw already that Netflix was willing to split up season 4 into two chunks to expedite the process; could they do that again?

Based on what we’ve seen from them in the past, we 100% think that this is possibility; they could even make the season available in direct halves, which is what they’re doing for the upcoming season of YOU. This does enable the show to stay in the conversation longer, in addition to allowing it to premiere a little bit earlier.

With all of this being said, don’t view this as some sort of sign that the streaming service is going to completely change their thinking on how to release a show like this. In a letter to investors (read more about it over here), Netflix reiterated their commitment to the binge-watching model. They have no plans to change the basic fundamentals of what it is that they do. If the final season gets split up, it will probably just be into a couple of chunks.

