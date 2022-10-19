Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Will it air all at once?

There are a couple of important things to dive into here when it comes to Squid Game season 2, from premiere date chatter to another question: Just how will the series air?

Let’s start off with the former: We would not expect to see the second season over the next twelve months. Given that production is not even underway yet, that should be a good sign that the streaming service has zero incentive to rush things along … and nor should they. The top priority here remains creating a quality show, and this is why Netflix probably won’t even announce anything tied to a date for a good while. In the end, we tend to think that a 2024 launch makes the most sense and this is what has been suggested in the past.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other great Squid Game season 2 content!

Let’s get to the other big question now: Will Netflix actually give you the whole season at once? If they split up episodes into chunks, they could presumably launch some earlier; remember, they did do something in this vein with Stranger Things.

Yet, this appears to be an exception rather than the rule. In a new letter to investors (via ComicBook.com), Netflix made it clear that their binge-watching model is here to stay:

“We think our bingeable release model helps drive substantial engagement, especially for newer titles … This enables viewers to lose themselves in stories they love.

“It’s hard to imagine, for example, how a Korean title like Squid Game would have become a mega hit globally without the momentum that came from people being able to binge it … We believe the ability for our members to immerse themselves in a story from start to finish increases their enjoyment but also their likelihood to tell their friends, which then means more people watch, join and stay with Netflix.”

Now that we’ve spelled this all out, we should go ahead and say that a lot can change in a year-plus, so nothing is set in stone for now. Nonetheless, we don’t think that Netflix is straying from what works for them, even if a number of other streaming services are mixing things up a little more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Squid Game right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Squid Game season 2 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







