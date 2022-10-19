Gossip Girl season 2 premiere date: The HBO Max mystery

Gossip Girl season 2 is going to be coming to HBO Max eventually; as so many of you know at this point, it is a matter of when.

Recently, the streaming service (with the flagship HBO network as well) released a sizzle reel highlighting a lot of the programs coming in the months ahead. You can see a tiny snippet of Gossip Girl in there but, unfortunately, no word as to when it is coming back.

Will that change in the near future? We tend to think so, largely because it has to. If the plan remains to bring the revival back this year, you can’t really wait too much longer in order to announce a date. If you do, you start to run a risk that viewers just won’t know it is coming back — especially since people have to be subscribed to HBO Max in order to get it.

Whenever we DO get some sort of formal premiere date here for the new season, we’re certainly starting to think that there needs to be an all-out blitz in order to get people excited. What could that entail? Think in terms of a number of different things, whether it be some sort of full trailer, cast photos, and a logline that further describes what makes this show different from season 1. Also, it wouldn’t hurt if we got a lot of unique social-media promotion given that the Gossip Girl persona is at the core of the show. Also, remember that the majority of the series’ fans are young, so you need to go wherever they are. Maybe this is Twitter; or, maybe you spend more time on TikTok.

Just rest assured that Gossip Girl is coming back, and we absolutely think it’s going to be crazy, dramatic, and so much more.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Gossip Girl season 2, no matter when it premieres?

