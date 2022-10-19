The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 7: Did Serena give birth?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 7 was a tour de force for Yvonne Strahovski and Elisabeth Moss, and it also contained some huge moments.

From the very start of the episode, it was clear that Serena was about to give birth; meanwhile, it was also clear that this was the only reason that June stuck around. As much as she hated Serena, she didn’t want to be in a situation where this baby suffered. They were an innocent in all of this.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

As Serena eventually welcomed her baby Noah into the world, June made another key decision: She didn’t want to be like Serena. She didn’t want to take the baby away, even though Serena at one point asked for it. We don’t think June did anything in this episode for her benefit; there was a chance she could get through to her, but this was more about showing who she was. It was reminding herself of her humanity and that she would never be like Gilead. She would support even one of her worst enemies in her time of need.

So now, Serena’s baby is out in the world and yet, there are still so many questions that remain. For starters, what becomes of her now? She has almost no allies and she’s supported a cause that doesn’t believe in her. Now, she finds herself in the hands of Canadian immigration.

June’s priority is still the same as it’s been — trying to bring her family together at all costs. However, what becomes of that family now? Luke is the one who set up Serena for her downfall in Canada, likely thinking that this is what June would have wanted. Yet, she felt no satisfaction in learning that Serena would have her baby taken from her, and the cycle continues now in another way. Does June try to help Serena again, and if not, does this create another divide?

Related – Check out more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale, including more on what lies ahead

What did you think about the events of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 7 on Hulu?

Where do you think the story will go after this? Remember to share below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for even more insight on the series. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







