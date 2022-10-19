Magnum PI season 5 premiere date: Why the wait continues

There is no doubt we’re in the midst of a wait for Magnum PI season 5 to premiere on NBC. In a perfect world, we’d get it tomorrow — and we’re sure a lot of people out there feel the same exact way.

Unfortunately, we tend to think that we won’t get an announcement until at least next month, and there may be a lot of people wondering why that is. Allow us to lend a helping hand there.

First and foremost, networks don’t like to talk midseason too early into the fall season. The implication that comes with this is that they’re already throwing the fall part of their schedule in the trash. They don’t want it to look that way. NBC is clearly invested in their fall shows still and they’ve found some success, which we think was fairly expected. Much of their schedule is fairly stable thanks to Dick Wolf, but there are some things that are changing. New Amsterdam is ending this season, there are rumors about a 10:00 p.m. change moving forward, and there is still a lot of uncertainty about Fridays.

This brings us to the next order of business here: The fact that NBC hasn’t even seen how their Friday comedies are performing as of yet! Just like you would assume, that matters a great deal. If they work well there, they may not want to air Magnum PI in that spot; or, they may use those shows as a lead-in. We just think that the network is still in wait-and-see mode because they have so many different shows to juggle all at one time.

For now, the most important thing remains the fact that new episodes will come in the new year and based on what we’ve seen and heard so far, we’ll get a batch of episodes with action, humor, romance, and a whole lot more. We hope you’re prepared!

