The Blacklist season 10: When will 200th episode air?

In case you didn’t know, there is some big news out there about The Blacklist season 10: We’re getting the 200th episode soon! This going to be a huge episode that celebrates the show’s legacy, even though there’s technically not that much out there about it just yet.

For those who are wondering, the premiere of season 10 (most likely airing early next year) is going to be the 197th episode of the James Spader series. That means the big milestone is going to come with episode 4.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for news on THE BLACKLIST season 10 every Friday!

So when are we going to see #200 in terms of an air date? Well, we recognize that it’s hard to tabulate without knowing about an actual premiere, but a fair guess right now is that we could see it come late January — provided that NBC does what we think they’re going to in terms of an early January start.

It’s also our hope that they really do something special to push this milestone, given that The Blacklist is one of their longest-running dramas. The network did not exactly do a lot to promote season 9, and this is what does leave us a little bit pessimistic. We can’t be confident that there’s going to be a trailer or even a 15-second promo for the 200th, but we hope that they see it as a chance to get some viewers back who haven’t watched the show in a while. We think that there’s a chance in here that we could be seeing at least one or two familiar faces, at least in terms of recurring guest stars. Why wouldn’t the producers try something like that to make this story special?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Blacklist, including more on Siya’s arrival!

What are you most excited for when it comes to the 200th episode of The Blacklist?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to also come back — remember there are some more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







