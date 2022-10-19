Kung Fu season 3 episode 4 spoilers: A grand reopening

Want to get a better sense of what’s ahead on Kung Fu season 3 episode 4? Well, the title for this installment is “Harmony.” So what lies ahead here?

Well, the title itself gives you a somewhat clear sense of what lies ahead, at least for Harmony Dumplings. We’ve been waiting for that! This is a part of what grounds this show, and you need moments like this to really offset some of the drama and action elsewhere.

Of course, of of the drama and action could end up finding the reopening no matter how hard anyone tries to ensure that it doesn’t. This is just a natural part of what happens in this world a lot of the time, no? There are big threats, but we do think there’s going to be some fun in here wedged in at the same time.

To get a few more details as to what lies ahead, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Kung Fu season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

HARMONY DUMPLINGS’ GRAND REOPENING – With the grand reopening of Harmony Dumplings just around the corner, it’s all hands on deck to make sure it goes off without a hitch. However, things take an unexpected turn when the Shen’s receive a mysterious threat on the eve of the restaurant’s reopening. Elsewhere, Jin (Tzi Ma) faces a new challenge and Ryan (Jon Prasida) scrambles to find Sebastian (JB Tadena) the perfect gift. Olivia Liang, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Tony Chung and Vanessa Kai also star. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Richard Lowe (#304). Original airdate 10/26/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

