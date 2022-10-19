Jack Ryan season 3 trailer: What is Amazon waiting for?

For those who weren’t aware already, Jack Ryan season 3 IS going to be coming to Amazon Prime on December 21, and of course we’re very much excited!

Now, we have to get to the unfortunate reality: There is no trailer release at the moment. Not only that, but there’s no timeline as to when it’s going to be coming out. We’re really hoping that there is going to be a chance to get some more, substantial footage from this season soon, especially when you consider this: We have been waiting a LONG time in order to see the cast and crew back. It’s been years! To be specific, it will be more than three years following season 2 by the time that season 3 premieres.

So what are the folks at Prime Video waiting for at this point? While it may be frustrating from the outside looking in, we’re going to go ahead and assume that there is some sort of plan … even if it’s a fairly ambiguous plan from this exact vantage point. We think that they’re mostly waiting to figure out the exact spot that they want to put this trailer out there to get the most attention for it, which is why we wouldn’t be shocked if they debut something during an upcoming Thursday Night Football game. We’re sure that the streamer would love to do that during one of the better games but in the end, there haven’t been that many good ones as of late. (That’s also a hard thing to predict in advance.)

If we get a trailer before the end of the month, we’d consider it to be a pleasant surprise. For now, our generation expectation is that we’re going to be getting said trailer once we get around to early next year.

