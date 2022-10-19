Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 8 spoilers: Is Lace leaving?

Next week on Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 8, what’s going to unravel as a result of this big twist? How crazy will things get?

We suppose the first thing that we should really note here is that despite all of the hype, this twist felt a little bit like a sad trombone. Sure, there were a few moments here and there where there was some drama, but with a handful of exceptions, a lot of people liked the connections that they already had! We suppose that says good things about the authenticity of the show at times, but also bad things when it comes to drama — which we know that a lot of people watch for.

Now, let’s talk about Lace — and things are going to be messy. REALLY messy. The producers decided to send Lace back to Paradise right when Rodney actually went on a date with Eliza. It’s really clear that Lace was super-into Rodney. However, it is also super-clear that Rodney is really into Eliza. To be specific, he is more into her at this point that he is Lace … and yea, that is going to be a problem.

We think the producers are really hyping up Lace’s reaction as though she’s going to burn Paradise to the ground. That’s not going to happen. We think she’s honestly just going to be heartbroken because she thought she had something with Rodney, but his heart was clearly elsewhere. This twist stinks for this reason, but we honestly think this still could’ve happened even if Lace was on the beach the whole time.

The preview for what’s coming up DID show that we’re going to be seeing all of the women come back to the original beach … but are they really prepared for what will be waiting for them there?

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise 8 right now

Where do you think things are going moving into Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 8 next week?

Are there any couples you are especially rooting for? Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stay here at the site — there are some other updates on the way here that we don’t want you missing. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







