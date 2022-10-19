Chicago Fire season 11 episode 6 return date: ‘All-Out Mystery’

There’s a little bit of good news and bad when it comes to Chicago Fire season 11 episode 6 — so where should we start?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that there is no new episode of the NBC series on the air next week — the same thing that we could say for the rest of the One Chicago franchise. This is the first major hiatus of the season, but there is a pretty substantial reason for that. NBC wants to have episodes ready for November sweeps, and because of that, they need to give production time to get some more stuff in the can.

As we do look towards the November 2 return, we can at least say this: The next new episode sounds like a lot of fun! The title here is “All-Out Mystery,” and that of course makes us wonder if there’s going to be an escape room at the center of all of this (that feels unlikely).

Below, you can check out the full Chicago Fire season 11 episode 6 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

11/02/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide and Kidd investigate an explosion at a jewelry store. Cruz and Chloe take steps to make Javi a permanent part of their family. Gallo, Ritter and Mouch try to bond with Carver. TV-14

To us, one of the biggest all-out mysteries here is clearly how anyone can form that good of a bond with Carver. He’s very much a wayward dude who holds a lot of his cards close but if he does end up being around for a good while, you probably want to see if there’s a way to get to know him. In the end, doesn’t that just make things a little bit more exciting and/or interesting? We tend to think so.

