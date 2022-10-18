Severance season 2 premiere date: Is filming underway?

While we all wait for Severance season 2 to premiere on Apple TV+ down the road, there is some very exciting news to share today!

For many weeks now, we have been teasing that production on the Adam Scott series is slated to begin at some point this month. That time appears to be now! Production starting up is the beginning of the next important phase in getting the show back on the aforementioned streaming service, and we tend to think that a lot of other updates will be coming up soon. Think in terms of some casting updates or the smallest of story scoops.

Unfortunately, Severance starting up production does not mean in the slightest that the show is coming back soon. We are, unfortunately, going to be waiting a good while for that. Filming may not wrap up until mid-spring, and we can’t imagine Apple wanting to premiere the show until after production is done. Heck, there’s even a chance they may not even announce a premiere date until after filming! Given that another hit show in Ted Lasso has experienced multiple delays, we’re sure that they don’t want to take many chances here.

Suffice it to say, our feeling is that the drama will not be back on the air until we get around to late spring or early summer, and it could be even later than that. We’d be surprised if the show is a part of the cycle for the 2023 Emmys, but never say never! (The cutoff date for that is June 1, for those curious.)

Obviously, the bar is set REALLY high for season 2 following the end of season 1; you have to keep the mystery going, while also answering a few key questions every step of the way.

