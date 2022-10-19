Survivor 43 episode 5 sneak peek: Cassidy’s revenge tour

As you prepare yourselves for Survivor 43 episode 5 on CBS tomorrow, there are a few different things you can expect to see.

So where do we start? Well, for Cassidy at the Coco Tribe, she’s mostly in a spot where she just has to buy her time. In the sneak peek below, you can see Geo try to explain to her why there was a vote put on her, just in case she was feeding Lindsay information. (Really, it sounds like this was a contingency plan in case something went awry.) He talks to Cassidy as though she has no real authority over her own game, and she’s right to say that this will probably bite people like Geo and Ryan down the road.

The real truth about the Coco Tribe in general is that they are so discombobulated. Sometimes, that happens when a tribe doesn’t go to Tribal Council for a long period of time. It can put players in a spot where they are not actively thinking enough about their own game and as a result of that, end up sealing their own fate to a certain extent. It can also make them too comfortable and a little too blunt. This is a long game and eventually, these tribes could be merging into one. The way the Vesi and Baka Tribes teamed up against Coco on this past episode should be some sort of enormous warning sign. Maybe it’s there in the back of their minds, but they do need to think a lot about how they will maneuver into the rest of the game.

As for what else is coming in this episode, let’s just say that there could be a search for the final Beware Advantage over at Baka, and there could be some pretty dramatic consequences as a result of that.

