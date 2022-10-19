The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Rock bottom

Next week on Hulu you’re going to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 8, and at this point, it’s clear that everything is hitting the fan.

There are so many things to remember here, but let’s start with the following: There are only three episodes left this season. Following that, the only thing that is left is the final season. Sure, The Testaments is after that, but we don’t want to make any sweeping judgments about it just yet. We have a show currently in front of us that features a number of different characters in peril. For some of them, things are going to get worse far before they get better.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

Below, you can check out the The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 8 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

June considers a tempting but risky offer from a surprise visitor. Serena hits rock bottom and searches for allies.

The situation that Serena is looking at may be dire, but she also did herself no real favors over the past several seasons with her treatment of June and her frequent support for Gilead and its horrific practices. She tried to create herself to be an outsized figure in a world that doesn’t accept her, and she didn’t realize that in the eyes of the Commanders, no woman is special. We still think she has an enormous role to play in events to come, but what that role is remains to be seen. You can’t just forgive anything that she’s done. It also won’t ever be forgotten about. Who has any real interest in helping her?

As for June’s offer, the only thing that we can say at the moment is simply this: She’s always been about risks. If she hadn’t taken some over the series’ run, where would she be now?

Related – Check out more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale right now

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 8?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







