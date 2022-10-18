Chicago Fire season 11 spoilers: See Brett celebrate Halloween!

Tomorrow night’s Chicago Fire season 11 episode could bring us all sorts of wonderful frights; after all, it is a chance to celebrate Halloween! This is one of our favorites of the year, and we always like it when TV shows dive head-first into holiday happenings.

We tend to think that this will be even more exciting when you think about Firehouse 51 in general. Given that these people put their all into every single thing they do, why wouldn’t they have a blast around October 31?

If you look above per TV Insider, you can see a first-look photo at Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett in this episode, where she is clearly disguised as a witch. Given that Hocus Pocus 2 recently came out, isn’t this about as appropriate a costume for the era as you are ever going to see?

To get a little more insight as to what Brett is up to here, just check out what executive producer Andrea Newman had to say to the aforementioned site:

“Brett has been throwing herself into work, and in this episode she decides to take over the planning of 51’s Haunted House … But because of Boden’s Halloween intensity, and some unexpected visitors to 51, it doesn’t turn out very well for her … We don’t do theme episodes very often, and this one is a lot of fun. Halloween is Boden’s favorite holiday, and he has high standards when it comes to 51’s planned Haunted House. We also embrace the theme with a great, creepy fire at a funeral home.”

If you’ve seen the preview for this episode already, then you know a little bit about the funeral-home fire already. Let’s just say that it is going to be really difficult for some of the firefighters to actually figure out who is actually still alive amidst the carnage.

