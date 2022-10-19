We knew that La Brea season 2 episode 4 had the potential to deliver some big swings. Yet, we didn’t think THAT would happen to Rebecca Aldridge.

Close to the end of tonight’s installment “The Fog,” we saw Ming-Zhu Hii’s character die amidst a chaotic and dangerous situation. As the fog settled in, and carried with a great deal of mystery and danger. There was an attempt to save Aldridge, but she lost too much blood.

To say that her death creates a massive problem feels like a massive understatement. She knew more about the sinkholes and the time-travel component of the show than anyone, and she was also the key for Sam and Gavin to get into the building — a quest that they’ve had for a good while now. Without her, there are going to be even more problems as the survivors may have to figure out more things for themselves. Gavin made it clear that he was going to “go to the cave, hijack that shipment, and deliver it” with Sam’s help. All of this would be a way to get their kids back.

When you are a show like La Brea, it is pretty clear from the start that one of your big priorities has to be finding a way to prolong some mysteries. You want to give some answers, but not all of them … and you also want to make sure you can keep people watching. It’s why we also had some interesting, familial reveals when it comes to Josh and Riley back in the ’80s timeline. Is there any way for Josh’s family tree to get more complicated? We’re not sure that there is right now.

What did you think about Rebecca Aldridge’s death moving into La Brea season 2 episode 4?

How do you think that this is going to change the show moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember that we’ll be back with coverage through the rest of the season. (Photo: NBC.)

