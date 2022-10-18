Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Is filming almost done?

For everyone out there who is excited to see Ted Lasso season 3, are we actually getting close to the end of production?

We know that for a good while now, there’s been speculation on 1) when filming could wrap up and 2) when the show would actually premiere on Apple TV+. There are a lot of things that are still to be decided, but we do think there are signs that everyone is approaching the end. The cast is still being spotted out, and there is significant social-media chatter (but no confirmation) that the finale is currently being shot. If that is the case, there’s at least a chance everyone could be done with this part of the process over the next week or two, which would be meaningful for a couple of different reasons.

For starters, this would allow the cast and crew the ability to start moving on to other projects, and we know some have already been lined up. Juno Temple, for example, is one of the stars of the next season of Fargo, and we know that eventually, there are larger plans for Brett Goldstein within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Meanwhile, the post-production team on Ted Lasso absolutely needs plenty of time to work on perfecting these final episodes when it comes to editing and special effects. The stadium scenes are by far the most challenging, given that you have to simulate thousands of people cheering when in reality, you only have a small handful of live extras present at the time. (Remember that there are still restrictions being taken due to the global health crisis.)

If filming for season 3 can finish up this month, there’s a chance for a winter/early spring premiere date. (Of course, remember there’s always a chance certain things are being shot out of order; this is why we won’t celebrate the end of filming until it is actually here.)

