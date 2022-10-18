House of the Dragon season 1 finale spoilers: A Daemon mystery

What lies ahead for Daemon on the House of the Dragon season 1 finale? Based on the preview we’ve seen already, Matt Smith will take center stage in much of the episode. His character is with Rhaenyra, and the two of them are plotting a future that leads to her on the throne. It appeared that they’d already had that figured out, but that was before Viserys mistakenly told Alicent on her deathbed that Aegon was the right person for the job. (How does Alicent not realizing there is zero way her son could be a worthy king? She knows he’s a pretty horrible guy.)

Rest assured, Daemon and Rhaenyra will make up for lost time after being MIA in season 9, and their relationship will be under a microscope soon.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview, executive producer Sara Hess had the following to say about the story coming for Matt Smith’s character:

“We will see a different side of him … And right now, we’re writing season two and figuring out, what is the nature of his relationship with Rhaenyra? There are many interpretations [in George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood] to that.”

Hess also admitted (in a pretty hilarious way) that she is taken aback by a lot of the massive fan love that is out there for Daemon, a guy who has certainly done a fair share of questionable things this season:

“…He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role. But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend! I’m a little baffled how they’re all, ‘Oh, daddy!’ And I’m just like: ‘Really?’ How — in what way — was he a good partner, father or brother — to anybody? You got me. He ain’t Paul Rudd…”

We do think that a lot of this is due to Smith, who is so innately likable and charming as an actor that you want to root for him, even if Daemon isn’t always worth rooting for.

