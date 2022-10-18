A Million Little Things season 5 premiere date: How to reveal it

A Million Little Things season 5 is coming to ABC — it’s just a matter of waiting for the big announcement to happen, and we recognize just how painful that wait is.

For starters, go ahead and remember this: The series won’t be arriving until we get to midseason, and that is a pretty broad and ambiguous period of time that starts in January and ends somewhere in March. It’s easy to foresee the fifth season launching somewhere in there, but we should get an announcement long before that. We’ve already mentioned that a premiere date could be revealed as early next month, but how will that reveal happen?

More than likely, we’re going to learn about the date as a part of a bulk press release, one that mentions when a number of other shows are also coming back. It’s not the flashiest method to announce a show, but it’s certainly effective and at this point, that is all the network is really going for.

Now, in a perfect world, we’d want for a premiere date to be revealed with a teaser or some sort of trailer with actual footage for what is coming up next. Given that this could be the final season of the ensemble drama, we don’t want anything about this to be an afterthought. A Million Little Things means so much to so many people out there; it is a comfort for many in dark times, and it poses messages that a lot of people need to hear. We want a potential send-off to be worthy and honor the show’s legacy. It feels like the writers know they could be building towards an end, so a possible series finale this spring will not be rushed. (We’ll just have to wait and see what happens in regards to that.)

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to A Million Little Things right now, including more on the future

What are you the most excited to see on A Million Little Things season 5?

How do you think a premiere date will be revealed? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







