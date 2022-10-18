The Winchesters season 1 episode 3 spoilers: A missing neighbor

Curious to learn a little more about The Winchesters season 1 episode 3? The Supernatural prequel has made quick work setting the table.

It should be clear to everyone already the arduous task that this show has. There is SO much canon that the writers need to keep in mind, and the original series is also so beloved and for good reason. We’re happy the premiere got off to a solid start ratings-wise, but it needs to continue moving forward. In general, the first few episodes of a show matter the most when it comes to the long-term success/failure of a property like this. You have to get people invested! The Supernatural name helps, but it doesn’t offer any guarantees.

In case you want to get a little more excited about what’s coming, we suggest you check out the full The Winchesters season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

FACE YOUR FEARS – When Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) next-door neighbor mysteriously goes missing, she and John (Drake Rodger) start digging into the disappearance. During their investigation, John unexpectedly reunites with someone from his past. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) and Ada (Demetria McKinney) bond as they stakeout a potential lead for the demon’s partner. Meanwhile, Latika (Nida Khurshid) taps into old folklore passed down from her family in hopes it helps Mary and John. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Gabriel Alejandro Garza (#103). Original Airdate 10/25/2022. Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Sure, it remains 100% clear what is happening with John and Mary down the road; there is no mystery in the endgame. Yet, there are going to be chances to get some surprises along the way, and that is what we’ve got to be excited about at present.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Winchesters right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Winchesters season 1 episode 3 on The CW?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — that is the best way to make sure you don’t miss any updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







