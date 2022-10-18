The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 5 spoilers: After the crossover

Following tonight’s new episode (and the conclusion to a big crossover), do you want to know more about The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 5? We should start off here with a pretty simple reminder that we are 100% on the other side of the crossover. This upcoming episode (titled “Felicia” — cue the bye, Felicia jokes) is going to be largely about this individual show and some of its characters. We do think that Feds needs that opportunity; we understand the strategy behind having so many crossover elements in the early going, but we also think that it’s questionable for the show’s long-term health to not give its own cast time to shine.

If you want to get some more on what lies for these particular characters story-wise, go ahead and check out the full The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Felicia” – Simone and Carter get trapped in the tropics while hunting down a suspect on the run. Simone’s unexpected meet-cute with Dina (Jessica Betts) throws a wrench into Cutty’s love life, and Elena’s high-end fashion splurge cracks open an unsolved murder mystery on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, OCT. 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We’ve expressed some concern for The Rookie: Feds as of late when it comes to the ratings, and some of that fear is still there. However, we can at least say that there’s a smidgen of good news in terms of how it’s performing with DVR numbers. If it can double its ratings performance through that, we at least think it has a chance. We’ll see where things go the rest of the season.

Ultimately, we at least know that there’s a lot of fun stuff coming over the next few weeks! November sweeps could be a key period for this show, and we’re excited to see what happens in there.

