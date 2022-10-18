Virgin River season 5 premiere date: A brand-new tease!

We know that the wait for Virgin River season 5 is 100% in the “exhausting” phase. We wish there was a full trailer or a premiere date!

Alas, nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but we do think there’s a good chance we will see something more over the course of the next several months. Filming is currently underway, and we tend to think the streaming service will want it back at some point next summer. That allows the show the opportunity to come back around the same time that season 4 aired, which we do think is important for the sake of continuity. This show fares really well in that period of the year, so why in the world change it when there is no real reason to do so?

To better set the stage for what’s coming, we do at least come bearing a gift here: A new behind-the-scenes photo from the show’s official Instagram featuring none other than star Alexandra Breckenridge alongside Martin Henderson. There could be some epic stuff coming for these two on the new season, but of course the show isn’t going to give any of that away right now! Why in the world would they, when they can keep all of us waiting in eager anticipation instead?

Hopefully, Netflix will at least be kind enough to give us a few more BTS teases like this through the remainder of the season, if for no other reason than that it continues to remind us how much we miss the show. They’ll probably wait on the trailer until at least the late winter or the spring, but these make a perfect little appetizer.

If you haven’t started watching Virgin River as of yet, let’s just say that you have plenty of time!

