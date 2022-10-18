The Good Doctor season 6 episode 4 promo: Shaun v. Glassman?

As you prepare for The Good Doctor season 6 episode 4 on ABC next week, there is definitely a lot of conflict ahead?

Based on the promo below, we would say to expect even more fallout from Shaun’s risky decision in regards to Lim in the premiere. While she survived, she lost her ability to walk and she’s made it clear already that her relationship with Freddie Highmore’s character is completely broken. She has told him that she will continue to be his boss and they can work together, but any sort of personal bond that was there is 100% gone.

Now, there could be even more conflict, with Glassman and Shaun at the center of it now. There is so much to think about at this point with these two, since there is a lot of trust and friendship that has built up over time. However, there is also one clear problem in Glassman’s mind: Shaun’s complete inability to take accountability for what happened. He continues to assert that he made the right move with the surgery and because of that, he saved Lim’s life. He does not see any other way to look at everything that transpired. Is her right about that? Well, that’s certainly up for debate elsewhere; we know that the character can be stubborn, and there are some problems that come along with that.

Beyond this conflict, rest assured there is a very dangerous patient at the heart of this story. We’re talking about someone who could literally explode on the operating table! How do you handle a situation like this? We’ve seen so many medical storylines on these shows over the years, so let’s just say that it is nice to have one that feels a little bit unique.

