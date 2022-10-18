Daredevil: Born Again spoilers: Charlie Cox looks ahead

Following the events of the She-Hulk finale, we are officially more excited than ever to see Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+. This is an 18-episode show that continues a great revival for a character that for a good while, was dormant after Netflix got out of the Marvel business.

Unfortunately, there aren’t too many details out there about this new show as of yet. While we are certainly hopeful that we’ll see something dark and somewhat-similar in tone to what we had on Netflix, nothing can be confirmed. Things are still super-early and from what we’re hearing, even Charlie Cox seems relatively uncertain of what the future will hold.

In a new interview on the subject to Entertainment Weekly, here is at least some of what the actor had to say:

The thing that I’m most intrigued about and really interested in is to see how and why Marvel have chosen this character to appear in an 18-episode series. There has to be a reason why this character has been chosen. I think probably the fact that he’s a lawyer, which in and of itself lends so many story possibilities to us, is probably the main reason. But I’m just fascinated to see what we are able to do in terms of storytelling with that many episodes. It’s such a huge task. It’s such a huge undertaking, but I think if we get it right, to have that many episodes to tell a number of stories is really a really fun challenge and potentially incredibly gratifying.

Given that Vincent D’Onofrio appeared in Hawkeye as Wilson Fisk a.k.a. Kingpin, we tend to feel like he’s going to have an important role to play in Matt Murdock’s future within the MCU. As for some other characters, we may have to wait and see. While we’re not expecting much more from Iron Fist, we would definitely like at least one more appearance from Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones. Her show, especially in the first season, was one of the most impressive Netflix offerings from Marvel.

What do you want to see from Daredevil: Born Again when it eventually premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







