House of the Dragon season 1 finale: Will there be a cliffhanger?

As we get ourselves closer to the House of the Dragon season 1 finale on HBO this weekend, we find ourselves in a fascinating spot. On one level, we know a lot about what’s coming up! It doesn’t take a book reader to know that we’re getting set for a war between the two different factions of the Targeryan family. You’ve got on one side, Alicent, Otto, and the newly-crowned King Aegon. Meanwhile, on the other side we’ve got Rhaenyra, Daemon, and a number of other key players. It’s fair to assume that Driftmark is also on their side based on that we saw from Rhaenys at the end of the story tonight.

As we look ahead now, let’s go ahead and pose the big question: Will there be a cliffhanger? Can there be a cliffhanger?

What’s so interesting here is that on paper, there really can’t be that much that shocks us. We know where things are going and because of that, we anticipate bloodshed. The challenge for the producers has to be to find a way to present some interesting new facets to this war.

What could that entail? A number of different things. For starters, we could imagine there being some big, emotional reveal when it comes to Rhaenyra or someone else within her family. Or, there could be a dramatic character death at the end of the episode. We don’t think that everyone is going to survive, but some will …. and the stakes will then be different moving into season 2.

The crazy thing is that with the way that episodes 9 and 10 are structured, there is a chance that we don’t actually see the show go into full-scale war until season 2. Maybe that is the cliffhanger in itself…

What do you most want to see when it comes to the House of the Dragon season 1 finale on HBO?

