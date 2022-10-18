FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 6 return date at CBS

Are you curious in getting the FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 6 return date following what we see tonight on CBS? Rest assured, we’re here to lend a helping hand … and share a little bit more news while we’re at it.

First and foremost, though, let’s go ahead and make the following clear: There is nothing coming from Dylan McDermott and the rest of the cast next week. The same goes for the week after, and then the week after that are midterm elections. The likely return date (remember, things are always subject to change) for the show right now is Tuesday, November 15. That is a long time to wait, but we’ll continue to hope that it’s all sorts of worthwhile!

So what is going to be coming story-wise when the series comes back? There aren’t a lot of details out there about that, but our hope is that we’ll get to see another action-packed case featuring Remy Scott at the center — plus also a chance to learn more about the other agents. This has been woven into the DNA of the series from the very start, and we see no reason to think that this is going to change.

Our hope is that when the show comes back in November, we’re going to have a chance to see another solid run of episodes, ones that will take us either into late November or early December. At that point, we could have a break for the holidays that leads into some sort of big return in January. We’re still early on in the season and because of that, the door is very much open to all sorts of different stuff. Who knows? Maybe we could deal with a crossover; nothing is confirmed, but we are definitely hoping.

