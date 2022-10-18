FBI: International season 2 episode 6 return date at CBS

After what you see this week on CBS, are you interested in getting the FBI: International season 2 episode 6 return date? Or, at least a better sense of what lies ahead? If so, have no fear — we’re happy to share all of the insight we’ve got within.

We do have to start off here with some news that is of the less-than-exciting variety. Unfortunately, there is no new episode next week. There also doesn’t appear to be one the following week, either. Given that November 8 is Election Day, there’s not going to be that much on during the night in general. We may be waiting until November 15 to see the entire franchise back on the air.

Why the long wait here? Well, a lot of it has to do with how the franchise is set up for the fall. It is coming back right in the heart of sweeps, and we tend to think we’ll get another batch of episodes before, alas, the holiday hiatus. There will then be a chance to come back with a lot more in early 2023.

In terms of story details, we’ll be honest here: There isn’t much out there yet, and there may not be a ton of details on what lies ahead for a good while. That is pretty-much par for the course here, as we tend to think that CBS will give info out a little bit closer. If you’ve seen a lot of International through the past year-plus, then you probably have a good sense already as to what lies ahead. You’re going to see some sort of intense case that transports the Fly Team to other parts of the world, and also an opportunity to learn a little more about at least one other character in the mix.

