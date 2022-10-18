American Horror Story: NYC teaser: A creepy phone call…

In just a matter of 48 hours, the premiere of American Horror Story: NYC is going to be upon us. Why not check out another teaser?

Below, you can see the latest super-creepy video posted by the network, and this is one focusing on a pay phone of all things. Rumor has it that this season will have a period setting, and what better evidence do you need of it than this? Who uses pay phones anymore?

Of course, the promo goes for a jump-scare shortly after the payphone bit and in general, it seems like we’re going to see a real reliance on a lot of shocking imagery throughout the upcoming episodes. For whatever reason, FX and show executive producer Ryan Murphy remain really guarded about what is coming; there are no advance reviews, and nor is there even a full trailer out there.

There is absolutely no denying that the most-recent Double Feature season was polarizing, and the best thing for the show at this point will be finding a way to create more genuine horror and less reliance on supernatural elements. We do also think this season will be aided greatly by spending the full episode count on one singular story. If nothing else, it will help to make it the first season in this format since 1984, which was back before the start of the global health crisis.

Who knows? Maybe FX will shock us and hand over some sort of preview … not that we’re super-optimistic about that as of this writing.

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Story: NYC when it premieres?

Submit to the calling. FX's AHS:NYC premieres in 3 DAYS on FX. Stream on Hulu. #AHSNYC #AHSFX pic.twitter.com/ehFEnCSMFV — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) October 17, 2022

