NCIS season 20 episode 5: Could McGee replace Vance?

No doubt there was a lot of great stuff within NCIS season 20 episode 5, but one thing in particular may have us thinking about Timothy McGee’s future for a pretty long time.

To be specific, what we’re talking about here relates to his job, and whether or not we could someday see him become the Director of NCIS … replacing none other than Leon Vance. When Rocky Carroll’s character went overseas for a conference and Parker joined him as protection, that left McGee in a spot where he was in the position. While he didn’t like it at first, over time he started to realize that he enjoyed it. He’s such a smart, sensible guy that it makes sense that he’d adapt to not being out in the field.

In the end, though, Vance is going to be coming back to his Director position, which means that McGee, at least for now, will be heading back to his old post. The big question is whether or not he will find his way back to this spot someday and for us personally, we very-much think that he could! It may not be in the immediate future, given that Carroll is still a series regular and does not appear to be leaving the show soon. Yet, this could be a part of McGee’s endgame and it’d be a very-much deserved promotion. This is a guy who has been at NCIS from the very first season and is the only field agent who can say that. He’s smart, he’s capable, and he’d honor the legacy of everyone he’s worked with.

At the very least, we go ahead and suggest you keep this in the back of your mind no matter what the future holds.

What did you think overall about NCIS season 20 episode 5?

Do you think that McGee could one day replace Vance? Share below! Once you do that, come back around for even more great updates on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

